HK police make record 1.3 tonne ketamine bust

HONG KONG: A haul of ketamine worth over $100 million has been seized by Hong Kong officials, police said on Saturday.
The record-breaking 1.3 tonnes of the drug, valued at around HK$840 million ($108 million), is the largest bust of its kind in the city’s history.
Travel restrictions related to Covid-19 have forced smugglers to make risker bulk shipments instead of using drug mules travelling through airports, police said.
On Friday morning, officers intercepted the narcotics as they were being offloaded from a speedboat in the seaside Lei Yue Mun district.
