 
close
Sunday December 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Burnt remains of more than 30 people found in Myanmar

By AFP
December 26, 2021

BANGKOK: The charred remains of more than 30 people, including women and children, were found in burnt-out vehicles in Myanmar on Saturday, a rebel group and a monitor said, accusing the junta of the attack.

Comments