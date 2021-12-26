200,000 citizens get relief from Police Centres this year

LAHORE : Number of citizens benefiting from Police Service Centers has increased by 200,000 this year as compared to last year.

As per spokesperson of Punjab police, 102 police service centers, 130 police service counters and 29 mobile service centers were functioning across province where citizens were provided with more than 14 services i.e character certificate, general police verification, tenancy registration, vehicle verification, disappearance report, crime report, crime report against women, FIR copy, learner's driving license, renewal of regular driving license, duplicate driving license and license renewal. Spokesperson Punjab Police has said that citizens availed more than 710548 services out of which 214517 persons were issued character certificates and 246750 persons underwent general police verification. Medico-Legal Certificates were issued to 98540 persons from Police Service Counters in District and Tehsil Hospitals across Punjab. 13 police service counters and 1 mobile service center van were providing facilities to the citizens in Lahore. In service centers of Lahore, 74053 citizens benefited this year out of which 26034 character certificates, 23751 general police verification and 17679 people were issued medico-legal certificates.