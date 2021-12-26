LAHORE: The 17th death anniversary of the former President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Prof Dr M Hayat Zafar, who is also the father of the present Principal of the Postgraduate Medical Institute, Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar will be observed on Monday (tomorrow).

Special prayers for his forgiveness will be offered in Lahore and his hometown of Sultan Mahmood, Tehsil Kabirwala and Quran recitation will be arranged for him.

It is noteworthy that the late Prof Hayat Zafar served as President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Chairman Board of Management and Principal of Nishtar Medical College. He was one of the close and trusted associates of Quaid-e-Azam. He also rendered unforgettable services in the Pakistan movement.

In recognition of his professional services, the Punjab government also appointed Chairman Service Committee Multan. He fulfilled his responsibilities in an efficient manner. The roads of Multan, Kabirwala and the auditorium of Nishtar Medical College and the hall of PMDC are named after him.