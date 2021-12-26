Tevta DG retires

Our correspondent
LAHORE: Tevta Director General Mustafa Kamal Pasha has retired after attaining superannuation and serving 30 years as a media manager professional.
According to a press release, Mustafa Kamal Pasha started his career in 1991 as a Public Relations & Media Professional. A number of twelve books, hundreds of articles, features and analyses are at his credit. He plans to join full time journalism to contribute for nation building as his new career.
LAHORE : Number of citizens benefiting from Police Service Centers has increased by 200,000 this year as compared to...
Islamabad: With Covid restrictions somewhat relaxed, the Floral Art Society, Magnolia chapter held a live meeting in...
LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar said that growing human rights abuses, especially atrocities against Muslims in India,...
LAHORE: The 17th death anniversary of the former President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and the pioneer Vice...
LAHORE: Salt Group of Companies and Fly Avi Zone have inked Memorandum of Understanding to provide cargo freighter...
Islamabad: Annual Sports event of Al-Huda International School held at Sports Complex Islamabad here.The objective of...
Comments