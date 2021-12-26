Tevta DG retires

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Tevta Director General Mustafa Kamal Pasha has retired after attaining superannuation and serving 30 years as a media manager professional.

According to a press release, Mustafa Kamal Pasha started his career in 1991 as a Public Relations & Media Professional. A number of twelve books, hundreds of articles, features and analyses are at his credit. He plans to join full time journalism to contribute for nation building as his new career.