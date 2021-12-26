PU holds workshop on anti-plagiarism

LAHORE: Punjab University Library in collaboration with Oriental College conducted an introductory workshop on anti-plagiarism awareness and the use of Turnitin Software for oriental languages on Saturday.

On this occasion, PU Chief Librarian Dr M Haroon Usmani, Chairperson Doctoral Programme Coordination Committee Prof Dr Anjum Nasim Sabri, Associate Prof Naeem Virk, Deputy Chief Librarian Dr Faiqa Mansoor, Librarian Rauf Ishaq, faculty members and Post-Graduate scholars from Urdu, Arabic, Hindi and Persian departments were present.

Dr Haroon explained the concept of plagiarism and Turnitin in the context of oriental languages. Dr Faiqa Mansoor shared some tips and techniques to avert plagiarism in research. Rauf Ishaq briefed on generating login accounts and similarity index reports through Turnitin.

Dr Anjum Nasim Sabri appreciated the efforts and collaboration of library in countering plagiarism and in creating awareness and skills for its prevention in PU.

PhD degrees awarded: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Maria Latif d/o M Latif has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Biomarkers for Diethyl Phthalate Toxicity in Labeo Rohita and its Amelioration with Nigella Sativa’, Shehla Akbar d/o M Akbar Javid in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Phytochemical and Biological Investigations of Misopates Orontium L. and Dicliptera Bupleuroides Nees’, Rabia Kalsoom d/o Farhet Mehmood in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Induction of Resistance Using Plant Extracts against Purple Blotch Disease of Onion (Allium Cepa L.)’, Hafiz Abdul Khaliq s/o M Hayat in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Islamic Movements of Subcontinent and the Concept of Establishing the Deen (An Analytical Study)’ and Yasir Sharif s/o M Sharif in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Association Between Hemochromatosis (HFE) Gene Mutations and Involvement of Hepatic Dysfunctions in Beta-Thalassemia Major Patients in Punjab Province, Pakistan’.