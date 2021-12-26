National History Museum hosts Quaid Day, Christmas events

LAHORE: The National History Museum Lahore hosted day-long celebrations on the occasions of Quaid’s 145th birth anniversary and Christmas on Saturday. The events took place in the amphitheater, the cinema, and the exhibits situated in the museum.

National History Museum is Pakistan’s first digitally interactive museum. It is a project of Government of Punjab and Parks & Horticulture Authority, curated and managed by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

The National History Museum strives to honour the diverse history and culture of Pakistan. Staying true to this objective, NHM celebrated Quaid Day and Christmas through a series of events for all age groups. This event was open to the general public and took place under strict COVID19 SOPs.

The festivities commenced with a Christmas-themed puppet making workshop by JB Productions, which took place in the Young Historians section of the museum. An open mic jam session also took place in the amphitheater outside the museum, where participants from diverse groups showcased their musical skills. The day concluded with a panel talk titled “Remembering Jinnah”, a unique event in which those who had personally interacted with the Quaid-e-Azam during his lifetime spoke about their experiences with him. The panelists were Yasmin Bokhari, Sardar Asiff Ahmad Ali, Mahmoud-ul-Hassan Siddiqui, Hasan Askari Kazmi, and the talk was moderated by Yousaf Salahuddin.

"25th December is not only a day to remember our founder and his message, but also a day to celebrate Xmas with our Christian community. Living in harmony was our founder’s message and for a prosperous future we must practice it too” said Amean J., President Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

“Quaid-e-Azam was an institution when it comes to leadership. He was principled, selfless, punctual, morally upright, and a visionary, who understood the political misery of Indian Muslims and fought for their rights as a separate and independent nation.” said Jawad Qureshi, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Lahore.