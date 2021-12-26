Christmas celebrated amid tight security measures

Rawalpindi: Christmas was celebrated in Rawalpindi with traditional services at churches, prayers for peace, exchange of gifts, cake cutting ceremonies, and family reunions were the hallmark of the special occasion.

The city churches, particularly Catholic Church, Lalkurti, Protestant Church, Mall Road, Saddar, and Catholic Church at Christian Colony, homes, and Markets were decorated with lights while children were visiting parks, playgrounds, churches, and their religious places.

The festivities of Christmas were started with prayers and other rituals in the churches. Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad while talking to this agency said that the Christmas event symbolized a significant truth of spiritual life, adding that the prophet Jesus was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred, and hypocrisy prevailed upon the land.

Congratulating the Christian community on Christmas Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad urged the Christians to follow and promote the teachings of Christ for peace, tranquility, and security and renew their pledge to play a role in the development and prosperity of the beloved homeland.

He said that the Christian minority community worships freely at Churches with full unity and security. He also thanked the government, including the district administration, for making all the arrangements including foolproof security at the Churches in Twin Cities’ churches for Christmas. Archbishop’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony, Babu Sajjad Amin Khokhar, Father Sarfraz Simon, Christian Leader Sarfraz Francis Vicky, Harris Ghauri and others while talking to APP said that the Christmas was celebrated here like other parts of the country in a befitting manner.

Sarfraz Francis said, “On this happy day, I wish to acknowledge the diverse and productive role being played by all the minorities living in Pakistan; particularly the Christian community for the socio-economic development of the country in general and in the fields of health and education in particular.

Meanwhile, Police made elaborate security arrangements on the eve of Christmas. According to a Police spokesman, 2,800 police personnel were deployed in the city and special deployment was ensured at churches and public places to avoid any untoward incident. “No one was allowed to park vehicle near churches. Walk-through gates were installed at the entrance of the churches and the visitors were checked through metal detectors,” he added.

Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kiani visited churches to monitor the security arrangements. They also cut Christmas cakes and congratulated the Christian community on Christmas. The festival of Christian community is marked through different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches. Special cake cutting ceremonies were also arranged at different departments to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

Special services were held in Churches across the country on Saturday and prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had finalized all the arrangements including security to facilitate the Christian community on Christmas.

City Traffic Police had also finalized a traffic plan for Christmas while over 302 traffic wardens and officers were deployed on city roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Six special squads were formed to control one-wheeling.

It has been observed that a number of shopping malls and hotels in the capital have placed decked Christmas trees to attract the visitors, especially children.

While the decorated Christmas tree placed at D-Chowk by Capital Development Authority (CDA) is also attracting a number of visitors.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

It has been observed that a number of stalls were set up outside the Katchi Abadis where the majority of Christian community reside.

The stalls’ owners displayed a variety of decorative ornaments as well as the dress of Santa Claus which was the source of attraction for the youngsters and children.

Different brands and eateries in capital offered good discounts on the occasion of Christmas to attract more customers.