Sunday December 26, 2021
Cake-cutting ceremony

December 26, 2021

LAHORE: A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the National Hockey Stadium in connection with Christmas celebrations on Saturday.

Administrator National Hockey Stadium Nasir Malik cut a cake on this occasion. The ceremony was attended by former women hockey star and Coach Razia Malik, APCA Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Unit President Fiaz Ali, SBP photographer Patras Maseeh and others.

