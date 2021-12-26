Extremists’ call for Muslim genocide in India flayed

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh condemned extremist Hindus’ call for Muslim genocide in India, terming it a reflection of Hindus deep-rooted hatred of Muslims and expose of ‘reality of Indian secularism’, urging Muslim states to impose a collective ban on India to protect 200 million Muslims.

He lambasted the call for genocide of Muslims made by extremist Hindus in three-day congregation in Haridwar city of Uttarakhand where many notorious extremist and terrorist Hindu Pandits and ruling BJP leaders made speeches inciting Hindus on mass ethnic cleansing of Muslims.

Shuja said ever since Narendra Modi took reins of the fascist BJP government, various calls for the genocide of Indian Muslims are being made and carried out.

He said the Muslims of Assam have been stripped of all fundamental citizenship and human rights in guise of the so-called Citizenship Act.

Thousands of Muslims have been lynched in the name of ‘cow vigilantism’ and the goons of the RSS are roaming freely spreading a reign of terror against unarmed Muslim individuals under state patronage, he said.

He demanded that the rulers of all Muslim countries must unite to make the protection of the Muslims of India a chief priority. Practical measures ought to be taken for the diplomatic, trade and economic boycott of India. He said the need of the hour is for all Muslim states to impose effective and lasting sanctions on India, so that the Indian government is forced to rein the extremist Hindus and, consequently, the Muslims of India are no longer made the target of oppression, injustice and cruelty.