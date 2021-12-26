Five held over violation of marriage laws

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested five accused of violation of marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks, and sound system from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Those arrested have been identified as Osama Naeem, Sheikh Basit, Wasif Naeem, M Hamza, and M Ali.

New Town Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation is in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani’s appreciated the performance of the police team adding that aerial firing and fireworks are illegal acts and endangering the lives and property of citizens will not be allowed at all.

CPO said that strict action should be taken against anti-social elements.

100 suspects held from Satellite Town: The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani on Saturday launched a search operation in Satellite Town and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, the police spokesman said.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station conducted the operation in the area and searched 25 houses, 15 shops and 100 suspects were questioned.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Two liquor suppliers nabbed: Police have arrested two liquor suppliers and impounded a large quantity of liquor and other items from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Police held two liquor suppliers who were identified as Samuel and Adil.

Police have also confiscated 445 litres of liquor, 36 bottles of liquor, and other related items from their possession.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi DIG Sajid Kayani said those who endangered the lives of citizens for the sake of some money do not deserve any concession.

Action should be taken against vendors and liquor suppliers, he added.

CPO appreciated the performance of Banni Police team and said that strict action should be taken against anti-social elements.