Two arrested for firing at wedding

LAHORE : Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on a viral video of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Pattoki Kasur District and sought a report from Sheikhupura RPO.

The IG directed Kasur DPO to arrest the accused on which DPO Kasur formed special teams for quick arrest of the accused. Kasur police have taken immediate action and arrested the accused.

DPO M Sohaib Ashraf said modern weapons have been recovered from the possession of arrested accused Meraj and Farooq and further action is being taken against them.

The IG directed RPOs and DPOs to intensify crackdown on weapons display, aerial firing, wheelie and kite-flying. He said that aerial firing is a legal offence and citizens should immediately report such incidents at 15 so that strict legal action could be taken against the culprits without any delay.