Maid gang raped

LAHORE: A maid on her way to Gujranwala was gang raped in connivance of a rickshaw driver in North Cantonment on Saturday.

The victim said she was travelling on a rickshaw to see her family in Gujranwala after long weeks of work in different houses. The driver Ejaz instead of dropping me on Lorry Ada drove to a haveli in Nazimabad, shared the victim. The haveli had a room at the entrance and the suspects present inside the haveli took her to the room where the suspect Sajid and his cousin Ejaz sexually assaulted her. After raping her multiple times, they dumped her near Jorhay Pull.

Police have arrested two prime suspects Ejaz and Sajid and were conducting raids to arrest the others, said SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera.

Biker dies after falling from flyover: A 35-year-old motorcyclist died after falling from a flyover in Kot Lakhpat on Saturday. The victim identified as Azam was crossing the flyover in front of Lahore General Hospital, when he lost control of his bike and fell down. He was shifted to the hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

Valuables gutted: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a tyres factory in Raiwind on Saturday. Reportedly fire broke out due to short-circuit in the factory. In a short span of time, it turned into a huge fire due to presence of highly inflammable material. Nearby people called rescue teams. The fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire after a struggle of two hours. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

1011 road accidents: At least 11 people died, whereas 1016 were injured in 1011 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 576 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 440 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (67%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 425 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics show that 222 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 220 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 Multan with 74 victims and at third with 72 Faisalabad road accidents and 76 victims.

The details further reveal that 1027 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 842 males & 185 females, while the age group of the victims’ shows that 193 were under 18 years of age, 574 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 260 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 852 motorbikes, 118 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 46 vans, 9 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.