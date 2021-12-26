Man tortured to death

LAHORE: A drug addict tortured his relative to death in Baghbanpura area here on Saturday.
Cantonment SP Essa Sukhera said suspect Ibrar lived with his relative Ghulam Hussain. They on the day of the incident had an exchange of harsh words over a minor issue. “The suspect was so annoyed that he tortured him to death,” he said. Later, he attempted setting his body on fire. Police arrested the suspect and moved the body to morgue.
