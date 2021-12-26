Missing child reunited with family

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police has reunited a missing child with their parents, the police spokesman said here on Saturday.

Wahaj Shabbir aged 6 went out of his house and lost his way. During the patrolling, Sadiqabad Police found a missing child and took him into its custody. After verification, the child was handed over to his parents. The families of the children thanked City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani and expressed their best wishes. The CPO said that all available resources should be utilised in maintaining law and order.