First Omicron variant case of COVID-19 reported from ICT

Islamabad : The first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed positive from Islamabad Capital Territory on Saturday making the situation much alarming in this region of the country from where as many as 144,904 cases of coronavirus illness have already been reported of which 2,188 have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the patient reported positive for Omicron variant from ICT has moved to the federal capital from Karachi recently. District Health Office ICT has notified the concerned departments of the patient tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The health department recommended the concerned authorities to keep the infected person under strict quarantine to check further spread of Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa.

It is being assumed around the globe that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible than contemporary lineages of SARS-COV-2 (in general COVID-19) variants and it may be because more than 7.5 per cent of all cases of the variant reported across the globe are those who have already completed vaccinations against COVID-19.

It is important that the Omicron variant is being taken as a variant of concern after a growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant.

Many experts termed the Omicron variant less severe in nature as compared to the contemporary lineages of SARS-COV-2 however District Health Officer ICT Dr. Zaeem Zia said experts are divided on the subject. Talking to ‘The News’, he said a greater number of Omicron variant cases have been detected among vaccinated population in many countries.

He explained that in case of a greater number of patients infected with the Omicron variant, there would be a greater number of cases with serious complications and that may lead to a greater number of deaths.

He said the patient tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a resident of Islamabad. The patient has no history of travelling abroad, he said.

He said amidst the looming threats of the Omicron variant, our health teams are prepared to respond as they did in previous waves, variants diligently. “We urge everyone to follow SOPs and get vaccinated if you are not, or get the booster if you are eligible as soon as possible.”

It is worth mentioning that COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 966 while 33 new cases have been reported from ICT taking the tally to 108,425.

Meanwhile, six new cases have been reported from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 36,479 of which 1,222 have lost their lives. On Saturday, there were 373 active cases of COVID-19 in the twin cities including 290 from ICT and 83 from Rawalpindi district.