Tight security arrangements made on Quaid Day, Christmas

LAHORE : Fool-proof security arrangements were made throughout the province on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas festivities, said IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Saturday.

He said that modern technology including CCTV cameras, metal detectors were used in security arrangements of Christmas programmes and the supervisory officers went out in field to ensure the monitoring and inspection of security arrangements. IG Punjab had directed RPOs and DPOs to use all available resources for security of citizens in churches, recreational spots and parks even on Sunday.

IGP said that more than 24,000 officers and officials including lady personnel, were on duty for the security of about 3,500 Christmas programmes across the province. He said that strict security arrangements have been made at churches, markets, public places and parks in all the districts of Punjab. Moreover, special check posts were also established at entrance and exit points of cities and patrolling of patrolling forces were also increased.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that on the orders of IG Punjab, officers were present in the field and full implementation of security plan was ensured.

He further added that additional personnel of traffic police were deployed to improve traffic flow outside the churches while special security measures have been taken at recreational places and parks.