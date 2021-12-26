Yasmin Rashid lauds services of Christian staff

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid wished happy birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam to the nation and also wished a happy Christmas to Christian community here on Saturday.

The minister said the world is celebrating the birth of Prophet Jesus. She said Christmas is a time to spread message of peace, humanity and universal brotherhood. She said founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam stressed equal rights for all communities. She said Pakistan has to be a prosperous nation as per sayings and visions of Quaid-i-Azam. The Minister especially wished Christmas to Christian employees of the department. She said Christian doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have rendered exemplary services in healthcare.