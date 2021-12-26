PTI committed to fighting corruption: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the chief minister (SACM) and spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said progress and prosperity of the country can only be ensured if national development is given priority over individual interests.

Politics of self-interest is very short-lived but the ideological politics last for generations, he said while talking to the media after a cake-cutting ceremony on Quaid-e-Azam’s 146th birth anniversary at Lahore Museum and participating in a photo exhibition organised by girl students.

He said under the present circumstances, PTI is the only political force which is committed to development and progress, fight against corruption and democracy.

The PPP was formed on an ideology but due to its political blunders and corruption in its ranks it has shrunk to regional level in Larkana. Similarly, PML-N and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman also pursued the politics of personal interests.

He said today's event reflected the diversity and women empowerment and these are the qualities which will make Pakistan successful in the future. He said Pakistan came into being on the ideology of Faith, Unity & Discipline. He said despite adverse circumstances of that time, Quaid-e-Azam had a strong belief on his ambitions. He stressed the need to maintain unity in ‘our ranks besides giving priority to national interest’. He said ‘we will have to leave individualism and provincial identities behind’. He said a handful of anti-social elements could not spread chaos in Pakistan. He said PTI is ensuring equality of law for all in fight against corruption.