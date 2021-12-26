A challenging road

Quite literally from the cradle to the grave, women in Pakistan continue to suffer discrimination and brutality in various forms. This year has been no different. We have heard and reported horrifying stories of gang rape and murder, women being harassed in person and over the internet, and gender-based domestic violence. Women also face misogyny from government figures, setting a dangerous precedent with many attacked in comments over Twitter and other forums or accused of themselves 'luring' men to rape them. This despite the fact that at least 11 rapes are reported each day with only 0.3 percent of the perpetrators punished.

The year also saw some glimmers of light. Laws on domestic violence were put forward in assemblies and passed in some provinces. A new law protecting the inheritance of women came into force in the country. While harassment in the workplace continued, and Sindh brought in a new law to protect women employed at factories and grant them more rights, more women stepped forward to report these abuses – even in elite institutions such as top places of learning in major cities. Elsewhere, though, the country continued to slip into even worse situations, despite the increased enrolment of girls in primary schools. The number stood at 8.6 million, around 2 million less than the number of boys at school in the same tier. Such differences in opportunity increased at higher levels with fewer girls able to attend secondary schools or places of higher learning. The Anti-Rape Ordinance introduced at the end of 2020 encouraged the introduction of new measures such as a ban on the two-finger test, used since colonial times to gauge virginity. The test has been found flawed and of no scientific relevance for years by experts. Other laws also benefitted women, although the reluctance of police to implement these meant that victims of domestic violence means we still need to make major efforts to reform the policing and legal systems keeping gender sensitisation in mind.

Women in Pakistan suffer abuse of one kind or the other. They also suffer economic disempowerment, forming just 22 percent of the labour force in the country, a number markedly lower than that of other countries at similar levels of development. Economic deprivation also means that women in particular suffer acute malnutrition, due to frequent childbirth and child marriages which continued this year too despite a new law. The answer to all this perhaps lies in educating people across the country on the rights, the needs and the skills of women, starting at the school level and focusing on young people. The road ahead for women in Pakistan is still a long one, battling the taboos of the past to begin a new era in which women can take their role as equal citizens as is laid down by the constitution and by the international conventions Pakistan has ratified.