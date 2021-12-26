Drop in temperature, no significant rain expected in Karachi

The weather is likely to remain cloudy or partly cloudy today in Karachi with chances of drizzle during the night, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday, adding that light rain under the influence of a westerly wave was expected in the city on Monday.

“Against the earlier expectations, only drizzle is expected in Karachi on Sunday night under the influence of a westerly wave that has gripped the country. There are, however, some chances of light rain in the port city on Monday under the influence of this westerly disturbance,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

He maintained that no significant drop in the temperature was expected next week as another westerly wave would follow this weather system. He added that the minimum temperature could remain between 12 and 13 in the days come to in the port city.