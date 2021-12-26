Drop in temperature, no significant rain expected in Karachi

The weather is likely to remain cloudy or partly cloudy today in Karachi with chances of drizzle during the night, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday, adding that light rain under the influence of a westerly wave was expected in the city on Monday.
“Against the earlier expectations, only drizzle is expected in Karachi on Sunday night under the influence of a westerly wave that has gripped the country. There are, however, some chances of light rain in the port city on Monday under the influence of this westerly disturbance,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News.
He maintained that no significant drop in the temperature was expected next week as another westerly wave would follow this weather system. He added that the minimum temperature could remain between 12 and 13 in the days come to in the port city.
The Democrats panel has swept the annual elections of the Karachi Press Club once again, as none of the candidates of...
The Christian community in Karachi, just like other parts of the world, celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on...
As many as 50 per cent of the sexual violence cases were reported from the East Zone police stations precincts,...
No death from the novel coronavirus was reported in Sindh on Saturday; however, 229 new cases emerged when 17,550...
A man allegedly shot his wife dead on Saturday and escaped after the incident. Police said the murder was committed at...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation held a Karachi Green Marathon at Sea View early on Saturday morning on the...
Comments