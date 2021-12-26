No Covid death as 229 new cases reported in Sindh

No death from the novel coronavirus was reported in Sindh on Saturday; however, 229 new cases emerged when 17,550 tests were conducted.
This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from the CM House. He said that fortunately, no death due to the Covid-19 infection was reported in the province over the past 24 hours.
Shah said that till last Friday the death toll was 7,661. He added that 17,550 samples were tested which detected 229 cases, which constituted a 1.3 per cent current detection rate.
So far, according the statement, 7,056,206 tests have been conducted against which 479,136 cases have been detected. Of them, 97.4 per cent or 466,763 patients have recovered, including 193 overnight.
The chief minister stated that currently 4,941 patients were under treatment. Of them, 4,762 were in home isolation, 36 at isolation centers and 143 at different hospitals.
The condition of 137 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted onto ventilators.
Out of the 229 new cases, 90 were detected in Karachi -- 37 in District South, 31 in District East, 14 in District West, and four each in Central and Korangi districts.
While sharing the vaccination data, the CM said that 27,924,199 vaccinations had been administered upto December 23.
