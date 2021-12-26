Man guns down estranged wife in Lyari

A man allegedly shot his wife dead on Saturday and escaped after the incident. Police said the murder was committed at a house located in the Lyari neighbourhood within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station.

After receiving information of the incident, police and rescue workers reached the house and took the deceased to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where she was identified as 38-year-old Erum Zahid.

According to City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz, the victim was shot and killed by her husband, and the suspect escaped after committing the crime.

Police said the victim had left her husband’s house over some argument, and since then she was living with her family. However, as her family members had gone to Hyderabad, she was at her relatives’ residence, where the suspect arrived and killed her after a heated argument. Officials said the suspect had apparently killed the woman in the name of honour.