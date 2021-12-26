KMC organises marathon at Sea View to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) held a Karachi Green Marathon at Sea View early on Saturday morning on the occasion of the birthday of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the marathon’s inaugural ceremony, Karachi Administrator and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said they all had to work together to improve the image of Karachi. "Somewhere Karachi’s colours had faded, but now the city is changing, which is heartwarming. The marathon is held on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam's birthday.”

Foreigners, he said, would also take part in the Karachi Green Marathon next year. The administrator also ran in the marathon along with other participants. The event was attended by a large number of citizens from different parts of the city.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the administrator said that Karachi was a city of lights and it was waking up, and it was just the beginning.

"I am very happy to see that a large number of children, youth, the elderly and especially women have participated in this marathon, which suggests that the citizens of Karachi like healthy activities. In fact, this event is not to end here, but it will be made an annual event so that citizens can participate in it on December 25 every year," the KMC administrator said.

He said all citizens, including those belonging to the minorities, had full freedom to participate in activities of their own interest. Citizens participated in the Karachi Green Marathon under different categories.

In the men's 10-kilometer race, Amir Sohail was declared the winner, Akhtar Ali runner-up, Mohammad Sajjad came third, Ikram fourth and Waqas fifth.

In the women's 10km race, Farah was the winner, Rabia Ashiq runner-up, Sehrish third, Nimra Iqbal fourth and Sara Munir fifth.

In the women's five-kilometer race, Raheela was the winner, Iram runner-up, Maria came third, Iqra fourth and Ramaria fifth. Similarly, Israr Khattak won the first position in the men's 5km race.

Certificates and shields along with cash prizes of Rs75,000, Rs50,000, Rs35,000, Rs20,000 and Rs10,000 were also presented to the successful participants.

Barrister Wahab distributed prizes among the successful participants and congratulated them on their success.