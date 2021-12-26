CM asks organisations to promote shooting sport

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that shooting is a great military sports and different organisations should make it popular by sponsoring its players.

He announced a Rs10 million grant for the promotion of shooting sports under the Pakistan Navy on Saturday while delivering his presidential speech at the opening ceremony of 6th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Shooting Championship 2021.

The enthusiasm of the participants as well as the energy in the atmosphere was inspiring and uplifting, the CM said, and hoped that the contestants would wholeheartedly put their best efforts in the shooting event.

“I am certain that this will mark another step towards the perennial tradition of promoting good marksmanship that is carried across the fabric of service,” he said.

Shah said there was no shortage of proficient shooters in Pakistan. Participation of more than 350 competitors from 10 renowned teams of the country was a loud example of the popularity of the traditional military sport, he said, adding that Pakistani men and women only possessed the desired talent and potential to represent Pakistan at all levels.

The CM said that the participation of Pakistani shooters in the Olympics and the procurement of the 2nd position in the recent CISM 2021 games was a testimony to the admirable shooting skills of our players.

He encouraged the shooters to participate in such events with full zeal and passion and to win more medals for the country.

Shah urged the provinces, government organisations like Wapda, PIA, and Pakistan Railways, philanthropists, private companies and entrepreneurs to sponsor as well as participate in shooting games to promote and support emerging players.