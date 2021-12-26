Course Commissioning Parade of 116th Midshipmen and 24th SSC held at PNA

The Course Commissioning Parade of the 116th Midshipmen and 24th Short Service Commission (SSC) was held at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), Karachi, on Saturday.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al-Asam graced the ceremony as chief guest. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present at the passing-out parade.

The spokesman for the navy said the commissioning contingent comprised 103 Pakistani midshipmen, two from Bahrain Defence Forces, one from the State of Palestine along with 28 officers from the SSC Course.

Addressing the ceremony, the commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force congratulated the commissioning term on the successful completion of the training and highlighted the modern warfare dynamics, while underlining challenges of responsibility for newly commissioned officers.

He also appreciated friendly countries’ midshipmen on being commissioned into the forces of their respective nations.

Cherishing his time spent as the alma mater, the chief guest emphasised the importance of remaining resolute while taking up the sacred task of defending their countries. He urged the newly commissioned officers to put up their best to live up to the glorious tradition of their services and become a pride of their nation.

Later, the chief guest gave away awards to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Moiz Ahmed PN for his overall best performance. Midshipman Muhammad Usama Hussain Baig claimed the coveted Sword of Honour, while Midshipman Huzaifa Javed Niazi clinched the Academy's Dirk.

Officer Cadet Abdallah H M Maqdasawi from the State of Palestine was awarded the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal, while Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to Officer Cadet Salar Muhammad from the Short Service Commission Course, while the Proficiency Banner was claimed by Fox’l Squadron.

Earlier in welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie, highlighted the quality education afforded to Pakistani as well as to the friendly countries’ cadets at the Naval Academy.

Addressing the commissioning term, he urged them to hold fast the ideals of loyalty, honour and courage in order to become officers with firm character.

The parade was attended by senior civil, military officials and parents of cadets.