CM calls for following Quaid-e-Azam’s footsteps to strengthen Pakistan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid rich tributes to the Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at his mausoleum on Saturday, saying it was his (Quaid-e-Azam’s) vision and untiring efforts that the people were leading a respectable life in their homeland.

“December 25 is a great day on which our great leader was born to lead the Muslims of the subcontinent towards achieving a separate country, and now it becomes our utmost responsibility to follow his footsteps to strengthen Pakistan by strengthening democracy,” he said while talking to the media along with Governor Imran Ismail at the Mazar-e-Quaid. He was accompanied by his cabinet members, the chief secretary, the IGP and other top officers.

Shah said he visited the mausoleum to offer Fateha for the great leader and to pay him a rich tribute on his 145th birth anniversary.

“Great leaders are born in centuries, and the nations achieve the targets of progress and prosperity when they follow the guidelines of their leaders,” he said. “We have to strengthen democracy, establish rule of law, respect human rights, including those of the religious minorities, empower women, improve our educational system and inculcate the spirit of tolerance among the people as these were the few guidelines of our Quaid,” he said.

The purpose of visiting the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum on his birth anniversary was to reaffirm our commitment to follow his footprints to make Pakistan a great nation, he added.

Earlier, the CM laid a floral wreath at the mazar and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Christmas cake

Chief Minister Shah hosted a reception later in the day for the notables of the Christian community at the CM House to celebrate Christmas with them.

The programme was attended by Minister for Minorities Giyanchand Israni, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, MPA Naveed Athony, Bishop Frederick John (Church of Pakistan), Zafar Iqbal, Pastor Mouzzam John, Pastor Robin Raz, Pastor Ashar Mansha, Pastor Pervaiz Lazar, Pastor Shafqat Gill, Bishop Gulfam Jawed, Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Roma Mushtaq Matto, Mushtaq Matto, Amant Zia, Razzaq and others.

The CM exchanged views with the guests on matters of mutual interest and had tea and sweets with them. He also cut a cake on the occasion.

He said he was happy to receive the notables of the Christian community at the CM House. “We, the PPP, respect minorities and consider them like our brothers and sisters,” he said and added his government had given them equal rights.

Shah said the Christian community like other communities had contributed a lot to the development of different sectors such as education and health. He assured the guests belonging to the Christian community that he would visit their worship places shortly and resolve their issues if any.