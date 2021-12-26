Wahab acknowledges rise in street crime in city

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator and spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has acknowledged the rise in street crimes in Karachi, holding deteriorating economic condition of the public responsible for it.

“Due to the economic situation, the incidence of street crime has been increasing,” said Wahab as he commented on a recent report about the rise in street crime in the metropolis. He, however, said that though Karachi had been experiencing bad times, the situation of the city was better compared to 2013-14.

According to the report, the crime rate in Karachi had increased during the last one year, with 24 kidnappings for ransom last year and 55 this year.

More than 20,000 mobile phones were snatched in 2020 and more than 24,000 this year. So far this year, 2,060 vehicles had been snatched and stolen.