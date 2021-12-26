Two brothers held for abduction, gang rape of teenage girl

Police on Saturday arrested two brothers for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and gang rape of a teenage girl in Karachi.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl had gone missing on October 6 this year after her tenants had taken her to a market. Her father later registered a kidnapping case against two suspects, Mir Gul and his wife Salma, in District Korangi.

The investigation wing of the Korangi police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested three suspects -- brothers, Mir Gul and Mumtaz, and Jahangir -- for being allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

Police said the suspects intended to sell the girl. The police took her custody and sent her to hospital for a medical checkup.

The victim in her initial statement told the police that the brothers subjected her to gang rape for three months.

Police alleged that the suspects were involved in the abduction and gang rape of the girl.

Two die in SUV crash

Two people killed and another wounded when an SUV overturned apparently due to high speed at Do-Darya in Karachi on Saturday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The deceased persons have been identified as 40-year-old Mir Fahad and Khadim Hussain, 24, while the injured as Zeeshan, 20.

According to police, the victims were the residents of Steel Town, and the accident took place when their vehicle went into a ditch and overturned apparently due to speeding in the darkness.

A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.