Hoping for harmony

Recently, an employee of a bakery in Karachi refused to writer ‘Merry Christmas’ on a cake for a customer. The incident shows the repugnant level of discrimination that has spread in the country over the years. First, there was the lynching of a Sri Lankan national over personal grudges, now this. Such acts only serve to create a gloomy picture of society, where hatred grows unchecked. One cannot help wonder: where is this nation headed? On the one hand, we call ourselves the champions of humanity, peace and love. On the other, our actions prove us the exact opposite. There is a dire need to eliminate intolerance and hatred from society – and we must do so together.

Nazir Ahmed

Thari Mirwah