For the last few weeks, temperatures in Quetta have dropped significantly. The cold has halted most activities and reduced mobility, especially at night. Despite being the capital of the province that has the largest gas reserves, Quetta continues to face an acute shortage of gas. The gas pressure is so low that stoves and heaters can barely be lit up. The whole city is suffering, while the authorities seem indifferent.

Recently, students of Sardar Bahadur Khan (SBK) Women University Quetta staged a massive protest against the unavailability of gas in winters. They claimed that serious health issues were being created as a result of students living without gas and heaters. It is feared that Quetta will experience even colder weather from the last week of December in which rains and snowfall are predicted. The relevant authorities should take adequate action and ensure proper gas supply to the residents of colder areas.

Sami Sahil Baloch

Nok Kundi