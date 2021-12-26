Regional crisis

According to the WHO, 3.2 million Afghan children are predicted to suffer from malnutrition and starvation this year. In such dire circumstances, it is appreciable that the members of the OIC, including Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, have come together to address the issue.
It is time to encourage friendship and amity between Muslim countries. That is the only way to combat terrorism and wars in the region. These problems weaken the economy of states and are an impediment to their progress, especially with regard to trade and tourism. Helping the Afghan people resolve their internal conflicts will also help establish peace in the region.
Asim Manzoor
Larkana
