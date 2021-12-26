Plastic curse

Excessive use of polythene bags will have dangerous consequences for the environment in the future as they are not biodegradable. When they are burnt, they release harmful chemicals into the air, leading to air pollution. This causes numerous health issues like allergic reactions, lung cancer and other respiratory disorders.

Polythene bags also cause water pollution as they clog drainage systems and, when dumped into the sea, are dangerous for fish and other aquatic animals. In order to counter these problems, we should minimise the use of polybags in our daily lives. The government should ban these bags and encourage people to use eco-friendly paper or cloth bags.

Mahtab Ahmad Klasra

Islamabad