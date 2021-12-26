Iftikhar, Kamran lift KP after early hiccups

KARACHI: Iftikhar Ahmed led from the front as he slammed a solid 102 to enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reach 252-5 at stumps in their first innings on the opening day of their five-day pink-ball final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 against Northern here at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Iftikhar hit pacer Kashif Ali for a glorious four to bring in his 12th first-class century and the first of the season.

Iftikhar, playing his 72nd first-class match, fell soon after completing his hundred, bowled by Waqas Ahmad. The right-hander hit 13 fours in his knock. He added 104 runs for the fourth wicket with Kamran Ghulam who fell for 72 which came off 192 balls. Kamran, who had scored record runs last season, smashed 11 fours. This was Kamran's 13th fifty in his 36th first-class game. Kamran, after negotiating a few overs calmly, managed a volley of well-timed strokes which were a treat to watch.

Iftikhar then added 60 runs for the fifth wicket with stumper Rehan Afridi, who was batting on 23 when bails were drawn after 87 overs. Rehan had hit one four in his 53-ball unfinished effort. With him at the other end was Asif Afridi on three.

After KP lost two early wickets, Kamran added 79 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Ashfaq to revive the innings.

Off-spinner Mubasir Khan provided a much-needed breakthrough to Northern when he got rid of Ashfaq soon after the tea break, held excellently by Mohammad Huraira at short-leg.

Ashfaq, who looked in control against pacers, struck five fours in his 45 which came off 92 balls.

After being invited to bat, KP had a disastrous start to their innings on a track which had ample grass on it.

The experienced right-arm pacer Waqas Ahmed clean bowled Fakhar Zaman (4) off his second delivery in the second over of the innings. Off his next delivery Waqas had the season's leading scorer Sahibzada Farhan (0) lbw to leave KP reeling at 6-2.

Waqas got 3-52. Mohammad Nawaz, who was brought in place of injured skipper Nauman Ali, put into practice all his experience to unsettle KP. And he did well by taking the vital scalp of Kamran.

In the first few overs pitch was very lively and a few balls from the Northern's pacers lifted more than expectations.

Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi are supervising the match. Nadeem Arshad is the match referee.

Brief scores

KP first innings 252-5 in 87 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 102, Kamran Ghulam 72, Ashfaq Ahmed 45, Waqas Ahmad 3-52).