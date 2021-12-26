Former PSB DG dies

ISLAMABAD: Former Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Abdul Haque Channar died in Nawabshah on Saturday.
His funeral was held near village Kandairow. He was posted as the Director, National Sports Training and Coaching Centre, Karachi, in early eighties and was promoted to the rank of Deputy Director General, PSB (Headquarters) Islamabad, later.
Channar was elevated to the post of Director General Pakistan Sports Board during Pakistan Peoples Party regime in 1995. He was a regular employee of tHe PSB and remained DG from April 5, 1995, to February 24, 1997.
