CNS Open Shooting C’ship begins

KARACHI: About 400 shooters are participating in the 6th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range, PNS Bahadur, here.

The opening ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Shooters are participating from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Tri-services, Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Rifle Association (FRA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Sindh Police and Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police.

During the championship, 27 events will be contested in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories. Event matches are being contested under the umbrella of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) as per International Sports Shooting Federation latest rules and regulations.

The events are of Big Bore Pistol, 300M Big Bore Rifle, 50M and point 22 Open Sight. There are also five events for women and four for youth in Pistol and Rifle categories.

Murad applauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and contributions for healthy sports activities in the country.