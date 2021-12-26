Exciting last-ball win for Pakistan against India in U19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Khan (29 not out) hit a last-ball four as Pakistan edged out arch-rivals India by two wickets in the Asia Cup Under-19 Cricket pool match at the Dubai Academy Ground on Saturday.
Requiring two on the last delivery of the match, Ahmad struck a forceful boundary to take Pakistan home and in all certainty a top place in Group A of the event.
Zeeshan Zameer picked up 5 for 60 as Pakistan bowled out India for 237. Muhammad Shehzad (82) then anchored Pakistan innings hitting five sixes and four boundaries during his 105-ball knock to put the team on the victory path.
However, his unfortunate run-out left Pakistan needing to regroup. Ahmad Khan, who hails from Swabi, then came to the act. He played a decent innings to see Pakistan reaching home on the last ball of the match with two wickets to spare.
Pakistan lost Abdul Wahid Bangalazi (0) early but Shehzad along with Maaz Sadaqat (29) helped the team gain important 63 runs for the second wicket. Irfan Khan (33), skipper Qasim Akram (22), and Rizwan Mehmood (29) also played good innings to keep pressure on India.
For India Raj Bajwa (4-56) was the pick of the bowlers.
Earlier, speedster Zeeshan Zamir put India on the back foot with three quick wickets as Pakistan opted to field first. India were 13 for 3 when Harnoor Singh (46) and Raj Bawa (25) repaired the damage.
Score Board
Pakistan won the Toss
Indian U19 Innings
Angkrish c †Haseebullah b Zeeshan 0
Harnoor c Shehzad b Awais 46
Shaik c Irfan b Zeeshan 6
Yash(c) b Zeeshan 0
Nishant c †Haseebullah b Awais 8
Raj c & b Maaz 25
Yadav† c Shehzad b Zeeshan 50
Tambe c Irfan b Qasim 32
Vicky run out (Irfan Khan) 6
Hangargekar c Irfan b Zeeshan 33
Kumar not out 1
Extras: (lb 7, nb 4, w 19) 30
Total: (49 Ov, RR: 4.83) 237
Fall: 1-1, 0.4 ov 2-14, 2.2 ov 3-14, 2.3 ov 4-41, 7.4 ov 5-96, 18.5 ov 6-134, 32.2 ov 7-184, 41.5 ov 8-202, 44.5 ov 9-204, 45.3 ov 10-237, 48.6 ov
Bowling: Zeeshan Zameer 10-0-60-5 Ahmed Khan 3-0-14-0 Awais Ali 8-0-43-2 Qasim Akram 8-0-34-1 Muhammad Shehzad 2-0-10-0 Ali Asfand 8-0-36-0 Maaz Sadaqat 10-0-33-1
Pakistan U19 Innings (target: 238)
Bangalzai b Hangargekar 0
Sadaqat c Rasheed b Bawa 29
Shehzad run out (Hangargekar) 81
Haseebullah† c Tambe b Bawa 3
Qasim(c) lbw b Sindhu 22
Irfan c Sindhu b Bawa 32
Rizwan c Raghuvanshi b Bawa 29
Ahmed not out 29
Zeeshan c Hangargekar b Ravi 0
Ali not out 1
Extras: (b 1, lb 1, nb 3, w 9) 14
Total: (50 Ov, RR: 4.80) 240/8
Did not bat: Awais Ali
Fall: 1-0, 0.2 ov 2-64, 14.2 ov 3-69, 16.2 ov 4-115, 28.5 ov 5-159, 36.2 ov 6-206, 45.6 ov 7-220, 47.6 ov 8-230, 49.1 ov
Bowling: Rajvardhan Hangargekar 10-2-49-1 Ravi Kumar 7-0-44-1 Raj Bawa 10-0-56-4 Nishant Sindhu 10-1-43-1 Vicky Ostwal 10-2-24-0 Kaushal Tambe 3-0-22-0
Result: Pakistan won by 2 wickets
Man of the match: Muhammad Shehzad (PAK)
Umpires: Hemantha Boteju, Tanvir Ahmed
LONDON: Ray Illingworth’s forthright Yorkshire tones and confrontational style never left anyone in any doubt as to...
PARIS: The resumption of the Top 14 immediately after Christmas has been disrupted by coronavirus as the league...
LAHORE: Asim Khan defeated Israr Ahmed 3-0 in the final of the Punjab International Open Sqush Championship to clinch...
WASHINGTON: The United States’ one-day cricket international match with Ireland due to be played on Sunday has been...
LONDON: Jockeys Bryony Frost and Rachael Blackmore have more than got the measure of their male rivals in the...
MELBOURNE: Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has said the induction of Victorian fast bowler Scott Boland into the...
Comments