Exciting last-ball win for Pakistan against India in U19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Khan (29 not out) hit a last-ball four as Pakistan edged out arch-rivals India by two wickets in the Asia Cup Under-19 Cricket pool match at the Dubai Academy Ground on Saturday.

Requiring two on the last delivery of the match, Ahmad struck a forceful boundary to take Pakistan home and in all certainty a top place in Group A of the event.

Zeeshan Zameer picked up 5 for 60 as Pakistan bowled out India for 237. Muhammad Shehzad (82) then anchored Pakistan innings hitting five sixes and four boundaries during his 105-ball knock to put the team on the victory path.

However, his unfortunate run-out left Pakistan needing to regroup. Ahmad Khan, who hails from Swabi, then came to the act. He played a decent innings to see Pakistan reaching home on the last ball of the match with two wickets to spare.

Pakistan lost Abdul Wahid Bangalazi (0) early but Shehzad along with Maaz Sadaqat (29) helped the team gain important 63 runs for the second wicket. Irfan Khan (33), skipper Qasim Akram (22), and Rizwan Mehmood (29) also played good innings to keep pressure on India.

For India Raj Bajwa (4-56) was the pick of the bowlers.

Earlier, speedster Zeeshan Zamir put India on the back foot with three quick wickets as Pakistan opted to field first. India were 13 for 3 when Harnoor Singh (46) and Raj Bawa (25) repaired the damage.

Score Board

Pakistan won the Toss

Indian U19 Innings

Angkrish c †Haseebullah b Zeeshan 0

Harnoor c Shehzad b Awais 46

Shaik c Irfan b Zeeshan 6

Yash(c) b Zeeshan 0

Nishant c †Haseebullah b Awais 8

Raj c & b Maaz 25

Yadav† c Shehzad b Zeeshan 50

Tambe c Irfan b Qasim 32

Vicky run out (Irfan Khan) 6

Hangargekar c Irfan b Zeeshan 33

Kumar not out 1

Extras: (lb 7, nb 4, w 19) 30

Total: (49 Ov, RR: 4.83) 237

Fall: 1-1, 0.4 ov 2-14, 2.2 ov 3-14, 2.3 ov 4-41, 7.4 ov 5-96, 18.5 ov 6-134, 32.2 ov 7-184, 41.5 ov 8-202, 44.5 ov 9-204, 45.3 ov 10-237, 48.6 ov

Bowling: Zeeshan Zameer 10-0-60-5 Ahmed Khan 3-0-14-0 Awais Ali 8-0-43-2 Qasim Akram 8-0-34-1 Muhammad Shehzad 2-0-10-0 Ali Asfand 8-0-36-0 Maaz Sadaqat 10-0-33-1

Pakistan U19 Innings (target: 238)

Bangalzai b Hangargekar 0

Sadaqat c Rasheed b Bawa 29

Shehzad run out (Hangargekar) 81

Haseebullah† c Tambe b Bawa 3

Qasim(c) lbw b Sindhu 22

Irfan c Sindhu b Bawa 32

Rizwan c Raghuvanshi b Bawa 29

Ahmed not out 29

Zeeshan c Hangargekar b Ravi 0

Ali not out 1

Extras: (b 1, lb 1, nb 3, w 9) 14

Total: (50 Ov, RR: 4.80) 240/8

Did not bat: Awais Ali

Fall: 1-0, 0.2 ov 2-64, 14.2 ov 3-69, 16.2 ov 4-115, 28.5 ov 5-159, 36.2 ov 6-206, 45.6 ov 7-220, 47.6 ov 8-230, 49.1 ov

Bowling: Rajvardhan Hangargekar 10-2-49-1 Ravi Kumar 7-0-44-1 Raj Bawa 10-0-56-4 Nishant Sindhu 10-1-43-1 Vicky Ostwal 10-2-24-0 Kaushal Tambe 3-0-22-0

Result: Pakistan won by 2 wickets

Man of the match: Muhammad Shehzad (PAK)

Umpires: Hemantha Boteju, Tanvir Ahmed