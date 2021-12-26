Shoaib stuns Muzammil, sets up final against Aqeel

ISLAMABAD: Young Muhammad Shoaib continued his surge as the leading heir of the No 1 national ranking as he stunned Muzammil Murtaza in straight sets to earn a place in the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships men’s singles final at the PTF Complex on Saturday.

The youngster toppled his much-experienced opponent and second seed Muzammil 6-3, 6-3 to march into the final where he will face ageing hero Aqeel Khan who disposed of Muhammad Abid, also in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-2.

It was the semi-final between Shoaib and Muzammil that drew all the attention following their close final in the Benazir Bhutto Tennis last week.

Shoaib, however, came head high on the PTF Complex hard court with a straight-set win. The youngster dominated throughout, managing to break Muzammil’s serve twice in the opening set.

Though Muzammil fought back with some sizzling down-the-line winners and breaking Shoaib serve once, the youngster kept up the pressure to take the opening set.

Shoaib was dominant even in the second where he just had to break his opponent once to earn a place in the semi-finals. Shoaib’s consistent approach was too hot to handle for Muzammil who was often seen missing winners, especially in the second set.

“I always enjoy playing against the best of opponents on the domestic circuit because it is here that you really get the opportunity to do your best,” said Shoaib. “The same happened here. I am lucky that I played to my potential to beat the much-experienced opponent in straight sets,” he added.

The youngster keenly awaits for final against No 1 seed Aqeel Khan who won the first set on a tie break before overcoming Abid in straight sets. Aqeel saved two set points in the first set before winning it.

Results:

Men’s singles (semi-finals): Muhammad Shoaib bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 6-3; Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Abid 7-6(5), 6-2

Boys 18 and under singles (semi-finals): Hasheesh Kumar bt Hamid Israr 6-3, 6-1 Abdullah Adnan bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Men’s doubles (semi-finals): Aisam ul Haq / Aqeel Khan bt Ahmed Chaudhary / Waqas Malik 7-6(3), 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza / M Abid bt Yousaf Khalil / Heera Ashiq 3-6, 6-4(10-6)