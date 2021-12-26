Raonic not to compete at Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Canada’s Milos Raonic will not compete at next month’s Australian Open as the former world number three is still to fully recover from a heel injury, the organisers said on Saturday.

Raonic has been bogged down by injuries throughout his career but he hasn’t missed the Australian Open ever since he debuted at Melbourne Park in 2011.

Raonic’s best Australian Open result came in 2016, when he made the semifinal before losing to Andy Murray in five sets. This year, Raonic made the Australian Open round-of-16. He was sidelined from March until returning to competitive action in July in Atlanta. After losing his Atlanta opener, Raonic skipped the rest of the season.