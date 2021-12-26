All eyes on IMF

It was a volatile week which ended in the green, with the benchmark index gained 0.5 percent week-on-week as IMF review worries weighed.

Benchmark KSE 100-Index managed to close at 44,118 points levels while investors participation remained dull as average daily traded volumes shrunk by 19 percent week-on-week to 215 million shares. Trading value averaged at $45 million, shrinking by 5 percent week-on-week.

Foreign investors were net sellers with a significant portion of the selling seen in the oil and gas exploration sector.

“The week started on a positive note

as market gained confidence over drop

in yields in the secondary market due to SBP's announcement of liquidity injection through OMOs for 63 days,” said Muhammad Waqas Ghani, an analyst at JS Research.

“Nonetheless, concerns over macroeconomic indicators, issue of gas shortages and delays in mini-budget tempted investors to book gains during the week.”

Besides, profit taking was also witnessed in the stocks during the outgoing week, as triggers remained missing while investors remained cautious amid economic uncertainty.

Traders said the index is expected to test resistance in the range of 44,440 - 44,505 points where a break above these levels will target the 50-DMA at 45,131.

Meanwhile, any downside will find support in the range of 43,930 - 44,100. The indicators are mixed, supporting a neutral view.

“We recommend investors to stay cautious on the higher side and wait for dips,” said an analyst. “The support and resistance are at 44,101 and 44,440, respectively.”

Another analyst said trade deficits, reports of present government $55 billion external debt repayable, $7.1 billion current account deficit for July-November and uncertainty over mini budget with new

taxes ahead of resumption of IMF program remained points of concerns for the investors.

“The auction of T-Bills on December 29 and IMF review on January 12 with the possible announcement of mini-budget next week can provide to be the next triggers for the market,” the analyst said.

On the news front, current account deficit of $1.9 billion for November was reported where the key talking point was the massive $1.5 billion difference between November imports.

Moreover, government announced the new auto policy under which a number of tax and duty reliefs were offered for the industry to ensure improved localisation, consumer protection and promotion of new technologies.

The government says its sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan will be taken up by the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on January 12, paving the way for disbursement of about $1 billion tranche.

Besides, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $415 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $18.15 billion.

The PTI government received about $4.6 billion in foreign loans during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year, taking its total loan inflows to about $40 billion since July 2018.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy issued directions for activation of a task force as required under LNG policy 2011 and asked the ministries of Maritime Affairs and Energy to come up with their considered views with clarity on how to allow additional future Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports through Gwadar Port.