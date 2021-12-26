Imran revamps party structure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has named a new organisational structure for the ruling PTI, giving four key posts to the federal cabinet members.

Under the new organizational structure, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar will be Secretary General, while Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri will be president for Balochistan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak will head PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in Punjab, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar in South Punjab, and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi in Sindh.

The information about the new setup was shared by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on his Twitter account.

Perhaps for the first time in PTI’s history, all provincial chapters have been handed over to the members of federal cabinet.

This major development comes just a day after dissolution of all the PTI bodies across Pakistan, following the embarrassing defeat in the first phase of local bodies’ election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which had been considered PTI’s stronghold since 2013.

In a tweet afterwards, the minister said Aamir Mehmood Kiani, who was named PTI secretary general days after having been asked to reigned as health minister, was nominated as the additional secretary general by Prime Minister, who is chairman of the party.

The prime minister had blamed poor selection of candidates for the PTI’s shock defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, some of his cabinet members and provincial ministers saw the rising inflation as a major factor in the electoral debacle of the party.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of PTI in the first phase of local bodies’ elections in KP, the prime minister dissolved all the party organizational bodies on Friday after having consulted the senior party leadership here.

A 21-member constitutional committee, consisting of national PTI leadership, was formed that was working on the new constitution of the party.

It consists of Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur from KP, Fawad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Saifullah Nyazee, Amir Kayani and Usman Buzdar from Punjab.

Likewise, Fawad, who had talked to the media on Friday after the senior leadership's meeting, presided over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, said Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and Qasim Suri would represent Balochistan while Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi from Sindh and Asad Umar from the federal capital were made part of the committee.

The minister noted after the approval of the committee comprising senior members, new organizations of the PTI would be constituted. He emphasized that PTI was the largest political party in Pakistan, which had the status of a national federal party, whereas Imran Khan was the leader of the federation and his vote bank was present everywhere from Gwadar to Khyber and from Karachi to Lahore.