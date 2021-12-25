Mega Festival continues to attract people

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera Garrison Commander Major-General Muhammad Omar Bashir on Friday visited the Jinnah Bagh as the four-day Family Gala and Mega Festival continued to attract a large number of people on the second day.

Station Commander Brigadier Aamir Rasheed, Cantt Executive Officer Zulfishan Manzoor, Colonel Risheen Khattak, Cantt Board Vice-President Shah Ahmad, members Ziarat Gul, Moon and others were present on the occasion.

The garrison commander went to various stalls set up on the occasion which had exhibited cultural items and embroidered cloth and other handicrafts.

Traditional music was performed and folk singers received appreciation from the visitors.

Talking to the media, the garrison commander praised the Cantonment Board and the Station Headquarters for civic and other services. He pledged all support to these efforts.

The Cantt Executive Officer Zulfishan Manzoor said the four-day festival would highlight the great services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and help our Christian brothers and sisters to enjoy the Christmas festivities, thereby giving a positive image of the country at the international level.