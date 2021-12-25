CS wants PMRU to boost system

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Friday stressed the needs for further improving the Performance Management and Reforms (PMRU) and making full use of the state-of-the-art systems in policy making.

He was talking to the officials during his visit to the PMRU where Director Captain (Rtd) Abdur Rehman briefed on the complete and pending policies, procedures, guidelines and e-governance.

The chief secretary expressed interest in the performance of the management systems and e-governance proceedings of the PMRU and directed to further improve these systems.

He appreciated the state-of-the-art technology used in the Performance Management and Reforms Unit and said that the activities undertaken with these modern applications reflect the vision of the provincial government.

The chief secretary said that it is commendable to collect land records under PMRU’s revenue system.

He further said that other tasks such as improving public buses were being worked on.

“The noise pollution is harmful to health. Strict measures should be taken against the speakers and noisy horns,” he added.

He further said that steps should be taken to clean and improve bus stands, terminals, public washrooms, public places and playgrounds.

He also emphasised on identification of over- crowded public places through the Marastyal App.

He further said that immediate action would be taken on the complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal against the corrupt mafias.