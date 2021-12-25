Cemetery, community centre sought for minorities

MANSEHRA: Christians settled in Mansehra city and its suburbs on Friday reiterated their demand for a cemetery and community centre.

“The district administration has announced it would provide a piece of land for the cemetery and community hall for minorities settled in the district but it is yet to materialise,” Luqman Shergill, a local leader of minorities, told participants of a reception arranged by Christians for the members of Aawaz District Forum in connection with the Christmas festivity.

The male and female members of Aawaz 11 and officials of the government departments attended the event and greeted Christians on Christmas.

Chief Executive Officer of Saibaan Development Organisation Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi said that his organisation was working for the rights of minorities and marginalised segments.