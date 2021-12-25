Special security measures taken for Christmas

PESHAWAR: Special security measures have been taken in and around the places of worship in the provincial capital on the occasion of Christmas.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan on Friday said apart from the regular police, the Ababeel Squad, Rapid Response Force, K9 Unit and cops in civvies will perform duty during

Christmas.

He added that apart from drone cameras, cops have been deployed on buildings in the vicinity of the churches to keep a check on any suspicious movement.

Superintendent of Police Cantonment Ahmad Zunair Cheema visited St John’s Cathedral Church to inspect the security arrangements there. The cathedral is the oldest place of worship for the Christians in KP which is 170-years-old as it was constructed in the year 1851.

A special traffic plan was also chalked out for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Christian employees were released salaries and pensions on the directives of Minister of Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur.Salaries were paid to the employees working in LG Department including all the Tehsil Municipal Administrations and local bodies across the province to enable them and their families to celebrate Christmas.

Faisal Amin Gandapur in his felicitation message congratulated the Christian community across the province on the joyful occasion of Christmas.

He said that the KP government as well as the people of this province shared the jubilations of Christmas with the Christian community and pray for their progress and prosperity.