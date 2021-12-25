High FPA in electricity bills triggers protests

PESHAWAR: The power consumers in various parts of the KP on Friday staged protests against the inflated electricity bills sent to them by Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) after including Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA).

It may be mentioned here that people have received highly inflated bills this month after huge charges under the head of FPA had been added to the original electricity consumed by the people. In most cases the FPA is 200 times greater than the original bills.

The angry consumers were seen visiting the Pesco different sub-division carrying inflated power bills in their hands.

They were seen and heard cursing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the power distribution company for putting the additional financial burden on them by levying high FPA tax on them.

“ The people of KP have done the right thing to the PTI by not voting for them in the recent local government elections,” said a fuming power consumer who had received almost Rs4,500 electricity bill although the power consumption was to the tune of Rs2,000 while Rs2,500 was mentioned as FPA.

There was a protest in Batkhel in Malakand district where the people demanded the government to cut back the electricity tariff which had gone up after adding the FPA.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said the government had failed to control the price hike on the one hand and had increased power tariffs on the other.

They said the government had highly increased the FPA tax on the electricity bills, which is becoming difficult for the people to pay.

The speakers said someone consuming Rs400 worth of power would have to pay around Rs1500, which they termed an injustice.

They demanded the government to bring down the taxes and provide relief to the masses, who already are facing the hiking prices of various commodities.

Another protest rally was staged in Katlang town of the Mardan district. In the Shakrey baba area, people blocked the main road outside the Pesco office to protest the FPA levy at a high scale.

They warned of more protests if the decision of additional FPA levy was not reversed and normal billing resumed.

The traffic was disrupted and commuters faced difficulties because of the road blockade.