Saturday December 25, 2021
3,000 litres of adulterated milk discarded

TANK: Food Safety and Halal Food Authority discarded 3,000 litres of adulterated milk here on Friday.

Heavy fine was also imposed against the milk sellers involved in selling adulterated milk. A press release said that on the instructions of the Authority’s director general, Assistant Director Wasif Khan inspected the samples obtained from a milk tanker for testing on the spot and took the action.

