NCHR celebrates Christmas

Islamabad : The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) invited Christian community elders to celebrate Christmas festivities and to share the greetings of joy and peace that come along with these celebrations.

The celebrations included an exclusive prayer of thanks from Reverend Emmanuel Lorraine. NCHR Member Minorities Manzoor Masih and Member ICT said interfaith harmony is essential for peace and coexistence. They said that the observance of this day reminds us all of the importance of inclusion and religious harmony.

The members said that minorities’ rights should be safeguarded, and they should have protection with regards to their religion, faith, life, and culture. “The Constitution of Pakistan is committed to safeguarding the sanctity of human life and the fairness and equality that all Pakistanis, especially minorities, deserve,” Manzoor Masih said.

They also recalled Quaid-Azam’s memorable speech focused on religious freedom, the rule of law, and equality. The Quaid said: “You are free! You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

Quaid-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made these historical remarks in his speech on August 11, 1947. In Balochistan, NCHR celebrated Christmas at Essa Nagri, with Pastor Samar and community members. NCHR member Balochistan Prof. Farkhanda Aurangzeb went to the community with cake and celebrated with everyone. “In Pakistan, minorities are actively contributing to the country's progress and prosperity in a variety of fields, including politics, social services, military, education, health, and many others”, said Prof. Farkhanda, Member Balochistan.