Security arrangements for Christmas finalised

Rawalpindi : In strict security arrangements, the Christian community will celebrate Christmas with full zeal and fervour today (Saturday).

Total 2,800 police officials including lady police officials and 307 traffic wardens will perform the duty to provide the best law and order situation here in city on the occasion. On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, police have formed a special squad for ‘One Wheeling’ violators.

The Christmas services would be held in all Catholic and Protestant churches where priests would deliver sermons. The Christian community has decorated Christmas trees in their homes where children enjoying to see them and anxiously wait for Christmas to open gifts.

Christmas cakes were also cut here at Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), District Council, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), and several other areas to show full solidarity and brotherhood with the Christian community. Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan also participated in different cake-cutting ceremonies in the city.

Big gatherings of the Christian community would be held at the Cathedral Church, Lalkurti; Protestant Church at Mall Road; Saint Anthony Church in Satellite Town; Saint Joseph’s Cathedral Church in Dhoke Syedan, Cathedral Church Chakra, Cathedral Church Hanif Colony, and Saint Mary’s Church in Sher Zaman Colony.