Sub-Committee for Constitutional Amendment meets

Islamabad : President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Senior Minister and Chairman of Sub-Committee for Constitutional Amendment, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas chaired the meeting of Sub-Committee held here on Friday.

Law Secretary briefed the meeting about various sections of the 13th Constitutional Amendment in the light of which different aspects of the said constitutional amendment were reviewed.

The next meeting of the Sub-Committee would be held under the chair of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in next few days.

Minister Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq, Minister Communication Azhar Sadiq, Law Minister Akhtar Rabbani, Secretary Law Irshad Qureshi and Additional Secretary Law Raja Zahid attended the Sub-Committee meeting.